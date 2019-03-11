With poll dates announced, what candidates can or can’t do on social media

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

While making the announcement, the ECI set in motion a strict set of guidelines for candidates. The EC also put in place a set of rules for candidates on what they cannot do on the social media. Here is the list:

Political ads being posted on Facebook or Twitter need to be pre-certified.

Candidates will have to furnish details of their social media accounts at the time of filing their nominations.

No unverified political advertisements can be posted on Google, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

Expenses incurred on social media advertising will be included in the overall election expenditure account.

No special guidelines issued for WhatsApp

Grievance officer has been appointed to check violations on social media.

No hate news, fake news can be posted on social media. If found guilty action will be taken.

All the political ads on social media will be highlighted specifically.