  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With poll dates announced, what candidates can or can’t do on social media

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    With poll dates announced, what candidates can or can’t do on social media

    While making the announcement, the ECI set in motion a strict set of guidelines for candidates. The EC also put in place a set of rules for candidates on what they cannot do on the social media. Here is the list:

    • Political ads being posted on Facebook or Twitter need to be pre-certified.
    • Candidates will have to furnish details of their social media accounts at the time of filing their nominations.
    • No unverified political advertisements can be posted on Google, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.
    • Expenses incurred on social media advertising will be included in the overall election expenditure account.
    • No special guidelines issued for WhatsApp
    • Grievance officer has been appointed to check violations on social media.
    • No hate news, fake news can be posted on social media. If found guilty action will be taken.
    • All the political ads on social media will be highlighted specifically.

    More election commission NewsView All

    Read more about:

    election commission candidates social media lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue