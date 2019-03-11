For Quick Alerts
With poll dates announced, what candidates can or can’t do on social media
India
New Delhi, Mar 11: The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
While making the announcement, the ECI set in motion a strict set of guidelines for candidates. The EC also put in place a set of rules for candidates on what they cannot do on the social media. Here is the list:
- Political ads being posted on Facebook or Twitter need to be pre-certified.
- Candidates will have to furnish details of their social media accounts at the time of filing their nominations.
- No unverified political advertisements can be posted on Google, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.
- Expenses incurred on social media advertising will be included in the overall election expenditure account.
- No special guidelines issued for WhatsApp
- Grievance officer has been appointed to check violations on social media.
- No hate news, fake news can be posted on social media. If found guilty action will be taken.
- All the political ads on social media will be highlighted specifically.