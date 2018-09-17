With Parrikar in AIIMS, Goa Congress stakes claim to form government

Panaji, Sep 17: With ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS in Capital, the Goa Congress, along with its 14 MLAs, has staked claim to form government in the state.

They have submitted a letter before the Raj Bhavan but there has not been a meeting between the Governor and them.

"We're single largest party, should've been given the chance earlier. See how govt is functioning today. We have numbers so we're staking claim. Governor will be here tomorrow. We'll request him for it," said Chandrakant Kavlekar, Congress Legislature Party Chief.

Furthermore he added, "Submitted 2 memorandums and requested that situation to undergo election within 18 months shouldn't arise. People elected us for 5 years. If present govt is not capable to function, we should be given the chance, we'll do it."

While all the BJP MLAs and coalition partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have also rooted for Parrikar continuing as Chief Minister, another alliance partner Goa Forward and three Independent MLAs demanded a "permanent solution" to the ongoing leadership crisis.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the Congress is the largest party with 16 MLAs, five short of the halfway mark. After the Goa polls threw up a hung verdict last year, Parrikar cobbled up a majority for the 14-member BJP with the support of MGP (3), GFP (3) and Independents (3) even as a lone NCP MLA is floating around.

At present, the BJP-led alliance has a strength of 23 legislators, with 14 from the BJP, three each from regional parties Goa Forward and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents. The Opposition comprises 16 of the Congress and one NCP member.