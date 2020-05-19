With parks open in Karnataka, scores of walkers make a beeline

Bengaluru, May 19: The decision to open up parks in Karnataka for two hours in the morning led to huge crowds.

The crowds were on the higher side in the Lalbagh botanical garden this morning. Several walkers were seen queuing up. Many even had to wait for 30 minutes for temperature screening.

The reactions were mixed on this move by the Karnataka government. Some users pointed out that the walkers remained calm as they waited to gain entry into the park.

Others pointed out that there were many in the queue would were above the age of 65.

The government has advised those above the age of 65 to avoid stepping outside as they are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Others said that the duration of keeping the parks open is too short. If it is kept open for a longer time, then the crowds would be less, it was pointed out.

The government however said that the decision to reopen the parks was to bring some semblance of normalcy to the lives of the people.

Similar scenes were witnessed in other parks in the city as well. However the Lalbagh Botanical garden is the most popular one in the city. Several of those who visited the park, this morning said that they were pleased with the order of the Karnataka government. They said that they ensured that they maintained social distancing. We hope that the parks remain open a bit longer, so that the crowds are reduced, many also said.