With Pakistan on escalatory matrix mode, Indian Army readies for a big hit

New Delhi, Dec 19: The situation along the border with Pakistan continues to remain volatile, with the Pakistan army carrying out BAT operations at an interval of 3 to 4 days.

The Indian Army, on the other hand, has been giving a befitting reply and thwarting all such moves from Pakistan.

Pakistan has resorted to adventurism over the past couple of months and there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control between August and October 2019.

2,000 plus and counting: Pakistan violates ceasefire once again

The Indian Army is in a high state of alert with intelligence inputs suggesting that the BAT is attempting a major hit on the Indian security forces. Indian Army officials however say that they are ready for any escalatory matrix.

On the other hand Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate any time and the Army is ready for any "escalatory matrix".

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

"The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. The Indian Army is always ready for escalatory matrix," the Army Chief said.

Gen. Rawat played a key role in pursuing a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross border terrorism in the Valley after he took over as Army Chief on December 31, 2016.

He is due to retire on December 31 but it is likely that he will be appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Pakistan violated ceasefire 2,500 times this year

According to assessment by the security forces, though the situation in the Valley has been brought under control to a large extent, a cautious approach is still required so that the atmosphere is not allowed to be vitiated.

Sources said the situation in Kashmir is being closely monitored and each and every step is being taken based on realistic assessment.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border were reported during August 2019 to October 2019".

The sources said Pakistan's Border Action Teams (BAT) are attempting to target Indian security personnel on a regular basis along the LoC.