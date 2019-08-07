  • search
    With over 11 million Twitter followers, Swaraj was most followed foreign minister in the world

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after a massive cardiac arrest. With over 11 million followers on Twitter, Swaraj was one of the world's most popular woman political leaders on social media.

    Swaraj was also the most followed foreign minister in the world.

    A Twiplomacy Study 2018, a global study of world leaders on Twitterranks Sushma Swaraj among the 10 most followed leaders in the world.

    For 2018, Twiplomacy Study said, Sushma Swaraj was also the most followed woman leader in the world.

    Overall, US President Donald Trump topped the list with 52 million followers, followed by the Pope. PM Narendra Modi was the third most followed leader with 42.56 million followers, while Sushma Swaraj took the eighth spot.

    Good friend and tall leader: World leaders condole Sushma Swaraj's death

    One of the most prolific politicians of India, Swaraj had many firsts to her credit.

    In 1977, when she was just 25, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest state cabinet minister and held the education portfolio in Haryana.

    Sushma Swaraj was the first-ever External Affairs Minister who completed her full term in the Modi government 1.0.

    She also became the first-ever woman chief minister of Delhi in 1988 and represented her party as the first-ever woman spokesperson for the BJP.

