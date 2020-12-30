Nepal crisis will not come in the way of bi-lateral ties with India: Sources

With Oli stunning CCP team, China would look to target his credibility

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: Even as China makes attempts to bring the warring factions in Nepal together, there are plans afloat to target Prime Minister K P Oli's credentials in case he does not cave.

So far, the team of the Chinese Communist Party has not been able to any headway, with Oli remaining firm on his decision on the dissolution of Parliament. While China has been criticised for interfering in Nepal's internal affairs, the Chinese Communist Party has maintained that its team is in Kathmandu only to deepen relations between the political parties of the two countries.

Ready to forget everything if PM KP Sharma Oli accepts mistakes: Madhav Kumar Nepal at protest rally

However as of now the Chinese team has had every little success in patching up the warring factions. China had rushed a team of officials headed by Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guo Yezhou to Kathmandu on Sunday after its high-profile Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi failed to sort out differences between Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda'.

Guo on the first day of his visit met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Oli. He then met with three former PMs from the rival camp-Prachanda, Madhav Nepal and Jhananath Khanal.

During Gou's meeting with Oli the latter declined a suggestion that his Cabinet should rescind the recommendation on the dissolution of Parliament. This has left the Chinese team with no other option to back his rival faction. There would be attempts to dent Oli's credibility.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis last Sunday after Prime Minister Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move, recommended dissolving the 275-member House.

Acting on the prime minister's recommendation, Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

Asked whether Guo's visit was aimed at bringing about a political reconciliation between the two groups within the NCP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that China has noted the "developments in Nepal's political situation".

"As a friend and close neighbour, we sincerely hope that all sides in Nepal will bear in mind the nation's interest and the overall picture and properly handle internal disputes and strive to achieve political stability and national development," Zhao said.

Oli forms new general convention committee as inevitable split stares at Nepal’s ruling party

"The CPC upholds the principle of inter-party relation featuring independence, complete equality, mutual respect and non-interference," he said.

"The party will work together with all political parties in Nepal to promote China and Nepal's strategic cooperation partnership, everlasting friendship and promote benefits to two people and two countries," Zhao said.

He said China and Nepal are "good neighbours, friends and partners for a long period of time .

In recent years Beijing has invested heavily in various projects in a bid to firm up its ties with the Himalayan country.

China appeals to warring factions in Nepal to handle political crisis properly

Zhao said the CPC has maintained close and friendly exchanges with major political parties in Nepal "which has helped promote the two sides political mutual trust and deepen mutual learning in governance and promoting practical cooperation and consolidating traditional friendship .