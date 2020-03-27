With nowhere to go, stranded 19 Indian passengers at Dubai airport provided hotel rooms, food

New Delhi, Mar 27: Around 19 Indian nationals stranded at the Dubai airport for past six days have now been provided with hotel rooms inside the airport by the Authorities in Dubai. The situation was grim as UAE, one of the busiest airports in the world, had stopped all the operations.

The 22 Indian passengers were in transit at the Dubai Airport when New Delhi announced the decision to impose a ban on passenger flights. Some of them have been at the airport since March 18.

Stuck in the transit area of international terminal of the airport, Rajendran Nair took to Twitter to appeal to the ministry of external affairs for help.

"I am an Indian citizen and I am stuck here for the last 48 hours without any way to India due to the border closure," he tweeted. "I cannot travel to Russia as I live there because they have taken the same steps. I am basically stuck in no mans land without a place to stay in a common area where I could easily contract COVID 19."

Hello, I am Rajendran Nair and I am currently tweeting from the transit area of the Dubai International Airport. I am an Indian citizen and I am stuck here fo the last 48 hours without any way to return to India due to the border closure @MEAIndia @cgidubai @DrSJaishankar — Rajhu Nair (@RajhuNair) March 24, 2020

The Indian passengers had arrived from European destinations such as Lisbon, Budapest, Barcelona and at least 11 passengers arrived from Sydney.

With many Indians stranded across the world, the MEA has established a functional helpline on COVID-19, which is available 24X7. It recommends that Indians stranded abroad should get in touch with the Indian mission and the COVID helpline.