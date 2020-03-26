With nowhere to go Hyderabad students queue up at police stations for passes

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 26: With a lockdown in place, scores of students and working persons staying in private hospitals in and around Hyderabad have thronged police stations seeking passes to go home.

    Many students have been literally on the roads after the hostel managements announced a closure owing to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

    Long queues were witnessed at Punjagutta, S R Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Raidurgam, Uppal and Gachibowli police stations. Students have complained that while they are stuck in their PGs, many are being asked to leave for our respective hometowns. The problem, however is that the students are not have any mode of transport. They are now urging the police to help them.

    The government has now urged the authorities to ensure that such persons are supported. The authorities have been asked to take up the issue with the hostel managements. Since most students have said that they would prefer to go to their native place, the police have now started issuing passes for them to travel. The passes are being issued after all the credentials of the students have been verified.

    Thursday, March 26, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
