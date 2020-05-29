With no immediate solution in sight, India matches China in terms of man power, resources

New Delhi, May 29: Even as the Prime Minister's top men oversee the developments along the Line of Actual Control, there is still no change in the ground, with the standoff between India and China continuing.

Both sides continue to hold firm, even as the Chinese foreign ministry played down the standoff alone the LAC. The Chinese foreign ministry had said that the situation was stable and controllable. Both sides are in touch with each other at different levels, the ministry had also said.

The Indian Army has deployed reinforcements at four standoff points. However, border work has not been halted, which includes the concrete Galwan bridge that is being build as part of the 255 kilometre road to access the Daulat Beg Oldie.

An official familiar with the developments tells OneIndia that India is prepared for a long haul. In terms of manpower and resources we have matched China, while another set of soldiers are being prepared, the officer also said.

The Chinese had created similar problems during the Doklam issue and it was finally up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crack team to sort out the issue. With talks failing, it would now be up to National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat to take things forward and diffuse tensions.

It was this same team that had sorted out the Doklam standoff that lasted up to 73 days.

The line would be clear. Sources say India wants no escalation. It wants the standoff to end mutually and through dialogue. We want peace, the source also said.

Officials say that the ongoing exercises by the Chinese are not engineered by the local commanders. It is a clear message from Beijing aimed at various issues, which also include diversionary tactics.

Meanwhile, China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong conveyed a conciliatory message and said that India and China did not pose a threat to each other. Both countries should never allow their differences to shadow bi-lateral cooperation, he also said.

Both countries are opportunities for each other and need to see each other's development.

Steps also should be taken to enhance strategic mutual trust. The statements come a day after the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing described the overall situation at the border as stable and controllable. Both India and China are capable of resolving the issue through dialogue, the ministry had also said.

We should gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve our differences. China and India should be good neighbours and commit to harmonious co-existence. We need to be good partners and move forward Weidong also said.

India and China should adhere to basic judgment that they are each other's opportunities.

Both countries pose no threat to each other. The realisation of the dragon and the elephant dancing together is the only right choice for India and China, Sun also said.

China and India should strengthen practical cooperation and expand the cake of common interests, Sun said at a webinar, in which students and some journalists took part.