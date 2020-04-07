  • search
    With no COVID-19 case, Meghalaya to relax lockdown from 15 April

    By PTI
    |

    Shillong, Apr 07: With no coronavirus cases, the Meghalaya government has decided to lift the lockdown in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on April 15.

    "The cabinet also decided to extend the closure of schools till April 30. It directed the government officials, who were given a holiday during the lockdown, to resume work from April 15," read an official statement after a cabinet meet.

    With no COVID-19 case, Meghalaya to relax lockdown from 15 April

    road construction work and allied activities sanctioned by the state government in the previous fiscal will begin on April 15.

    Weekly markets and private transportation will be allowed to function from April 15, deputy chief minister Tynsong said.

    Daily wagers will get Rs 700 per week under the Chief Minister's Relief Against Wage Loss scheme and the financial assistance will be transferred to the eligible beneficiary's account, he said.

    Daily wagers registered under Building and Other Construction Workers Act, those holding MGNREGA job cards, casual and contractual wage workers in government and semi- government departments and farmers registered under 'PM-KISAN' are not entitled to receive the benefits of the scheme, Tynsong said.

    Centre contemplates extension of lockdown, following request by states

    The cabinet urged around 2,192 residents of Meghalaya, who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown, not to return home till the April end.

    The state has not reported any coronavirus infection yet.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16:43 [IST]
