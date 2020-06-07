With nearly 86,000 cases, Maharashtra has more coronavirus patients than China

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 07: Maharashtra on Sunday reported a big surge in COVID-19 cases at 3,007, taking the state's tally to 85,975. This means Maharashtra has surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra alone are more than the national tally of countries like Egypt, Belgium and Qatar that have reported less than 80,000 Covid-19 cases till date.

Active cases however, are at 43591. As many as 1,924 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of discharged till date to 39,314.

Of the total, Mumbai's total case tally has now crossed the 48,000 mark to reach 48,774 with the city reporting 1,420 new cases, while it's death toll has risen to 1,638. As many as 61 of the new deaths reported today were from Mumbai city, eight from Solapur district and six from Pune district among other parts of the state.

Thane reported most number of cases at 13,014 with active cases at 7,846 and total deaths at 331.

The state public health department had on 3 June said that the rate of increase of cases in the state has been reducing in the period 1st May to 1st June 2020.

"On 1 May, rate of increase of cases was at 7.76% while on 1 June it stood at 4.15% On the other hand, the rate of doubling stood at 9.27 days on 1 May, and has increased to 17.35 days on 1 June," it had said.

With 91 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 3,060.

Recovery rate in the state is 45.72% while mortality rate is at 3.55%.