    With nearly 7,500 cases, India's tally crosses 1.65 lakh cases

    New Delhi, May 29: India on Friday crossed yet another spike in coronavirus cases as the country reported 7,466 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,65,799.

    The death toll rose to 4,706 with 175 deaths reported in a day. While the active cases are 89,987, those cured and migrated ads up to 71,105.

    This is the first time that more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in a 24-hour period and follows seven straight days of more than 6,000 new cases per day.

    Late Thursday the country crossed 1.6 lakh coronavirus cases, making it the ninth worst-hit in the world. The surge in cases comes with only two days to the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

