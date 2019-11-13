With NCP upping ante for post of CM, Shiv Sena may drive for a 50:50 bargain

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: It may not be easy pickings for the Shiv Sena, which decided to look for alternate options despite fighting the Maharashtra Assembly elections with the BJP.

The Shiv Sena which was invited to form the government after the BJP refused to do so was unable to get the letters of support from the Congress and NCP as a result of which it had to put its government formation plans on the back-burner.

The NCP on the other hand feels it is in reaching distance to form the government, but has been seeking the post of Chief Minister. The Congress on the other hand wants the post of Speaker.

Will work to form govt in Maharashtra, won’t reveal numbers now: Narayan Rane

The Shiv Sena is not agreeable to giving up the post of CM to the NCP. This was the main contention which was raised by the party when it was hard bargaining with the BJP.

However, sources tell OneIndia that the Shiv Sena may agree for a 50:50 formula with the NCP. The issue however is who will be the CM first. The Shiv Sena according to sources in keen on occupying the seat of CM first, but the NCP has reservations about the same.

The other demands that have been made by the Congress and NCP is that the three parties should have a common working agenda. The Congress in particular is weary about the Hindutva tag attached to the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena on the other hand has been singing a different tune and saying that its focus is on good governance.

BJP blames Shiv Sena for imposition of President rule in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, the Governor after finding that there was no viable option available decided to recommend the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have accused the Governor of rushing through and not giving them enough time to form the government.