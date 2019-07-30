With more than 5,000 trees planted, school pledges for greener tomorrow

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 30: Underlying the initiative to make the earth more greener far from the hustle-bustle of the city of Kolkata a school, Satish Chandra Memorial School in Chakdah, Nadia district of West Bengal have participated in a tree plantation event.

The school gave nearly five thousand saplings to it's students to plant it at home and click a photo with it. The students' love for nature have urged to create harmony among the people and adorn the Mother Earth by initiating to plant more than five thousand saplings. Students willingly came forward to contribute an amount of rupees twenty to make this event possible.

Land grabbing is worsening the climate change menace, says report

The event was chaired by the forest division officer of Nadia district Rana Dutta and the additional forest division officer Subasish Ghosh. The event aimed to build an ambiance of Gogreen by planting fruit saplings.

It is sad how we have grown so accustomed to technology that we overlook the harmful impact of deforestation that has triggered climate change, desertification, soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and a host of problems for indigenous people.

A recent report confirms the Environment Ministry permitted cutting of over 1 crore trees in the last five years for development work, it informed Parliament on July 26. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, MoS for Environment Babul Supriyo said the ministry gave permission to cut 1.09 crore trees for development purposes between 2014 and 2019.

Out of the total, the highest number of trees (26.91 lakh) were uprooted in 2018-19, he said.

Amid this, such a benevolent gesture to save the planet and to lessen deforestation students from this school gives a relevent lesson to the world.

So, plant more trees and make this earth better place to live.