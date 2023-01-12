With Modi Hilter slogan Khalistanis attack Hindu Temple: Why Australia should do more

New Delhi, Jan 12: A Hindu Temple was attacked and vandalised by Khalistan supporters in Melbourne Australia by Khalistan supporters.

Members of the Hindu community woke up to a shock as they witnessed ugly scenes on the walls of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne's northern suburb of Mill Park, The Australia Today reported.

The report said that the Temple walls were painted with Hindustan Murdabad, Modi Hitler and Sant Bhindranwale martyr.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in a statement to The Australia Today said, we are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course, the statement also read.

Posters of so-called Khalistan Referendum with Indira Gandhi’s image crops up in Australia

Khalistanis raise their ugly head in Australia:

It all began with a call for an Australia Khalistan Referendum by the proscribed outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SJF). Ahead of the referendum slated to be held on January 29, there were tensions in Melbourne as posters of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, the assassins of former prime minister, Indira Gandhi cropped up. A car rally has been planned on January 15 to mark the 34th anniversary of the killers who were executed in 1989.

Further a poster of the Khalistan Referendum was put outside the Plumpton Gurdwara announcing the Last Battle to liberate Punjab. Voting 29 January. Time 9 and to 5 pm. The poster features the photos of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, who have been referred to as Shaheed.

This led to tensions with members of the Hindu community raising slogans. India also lodged its reservations with the Australian government over the referendum voting, but the same has not been banned b the Australian government.

The growing problem:

On December 10 OneIndia had reported that the Khalistan bug has hit Australia and is set to spiral out of control. An official tells this correspondent that the authorities out there need to do more or else these elements are capable of doing worse, which will end up hurting them internally first.

Recently Khalistan t-shirts and flags were being distributed outside the Victoria Sikh Gurdwara Council (VSGC)in Australia. The VSGC represents 7 Sikh Gurdwaras and has since 2019 been organising Nagar Kirtans.

As NIA ups the ante against Khalistanis, hypocrisy of countries such as Canada stare you in the face

The Khalistan issue has been playing so openly in parts of Australia that one Amrtivir Singh who has close connections with the Victorian Labour Government was part of this event at the VSGC. Incidentally he is an executive member (independent) of the VSGC.

India has repeatedly raised concerns and the agencies here have said that it is the ISI which is backing this movement. Outfits such as the SJF take advantage of the overly democratic policy prevalent in some countries and spread hate. They are trying to spread the propaganda in Punjab, but have largely failed. Another official said that these governments abroad should take India's concerns seriously and resolve these issues. Persons such as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the head of the SJF should be deported to India immediately, the official also noted.

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 11:35 [IST]