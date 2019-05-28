  • search
    With Modi back, Pakistan will have no option but to change: Former R&AW official

    New Delhi, May 28: With Narendra Modi set for a second term, the focus will be largely on national security and development.

    One of the key areas where the focus would be on is Pakistan. During a call with Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, the Indian PM made it clear that if talks are to continue then, action against terrorism is a must.

    Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan says that with Modi back, Pakistan would need to seriously evaluate. I feel that they want to mend fences, he tells OneIndia.

    It is time that Pakistan sets a new agenda and for them the time is critical now, failing which they will be completely isolated. Modi's first term was a defining phase for them and in the next five years, they will have a lot more to ponder over. The only option available for them now is work together with India and grow together, Bhushan also says. Modi has made it clear that he won't talk until Pakistan acts on terror.

    Modi will not settle for just words or action such as suspension of terror training in Pakistan. He would only speak when Pakistan stops launching terrorists into India.

    In the meantime, he will continue with tough action in Kashmir and look to wipe out terrorism. I get the feeling that they will use the President's rule in the state to clean up the mess. The government would not like to lose its grip on the issue and will fight it to the finish. Modi will not speak with the Hurriyat, Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba and will continue to clean up the mess on the ground, Amar Bhushan further adds.

