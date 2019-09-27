With land out of bounds, Pak terrorists plan to infiltrate through the skies and seas

New Delhi, Sep 27: Almost all top terror groups in Pakistan have activated their modules, training camps just to name a few. However over the past couple of weeks, the Indian intelligence has been picking up information about the opening up of the aquatic training centres of both the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

It was back in January that the Intelligence had first signalled that Pakistan is urging its terror groups to go ahead with Operation Samudari. Officials tell OneIndia that terror groups would look to use various techniques as the land is becoming difficult to access owing to the huge security build up.

The incident in which Pakistan used drones to send in arms and ammunition is one such example of how the tactics are changing. While the Balakot camp was reactivated by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba too has activated two of its maritime camps at Mirpur and Sialkot.

Officials say that as the latest information available, Pakistan based terrorist camps continue to train cadres for underwater strikes. The intention would also be to infiltrate terrorists through the waters, IB officials further note.

Several intelligence reports available with OneIndia state that the naval wing of these groups is handled by the Musa Company, which is the special services group of the Pakistan Army. The naval wing of these terrorist groups is not often used by terror groups. It is part of the surprise element, the reports state. Since 2004, it had become mandatory for every Lashkar-e-Tayiba recruit to undergo a certain amount of maritime training. This apart, the terrorists also take part in classes on elementary flying. As part of the training programme, the first class is held in Thakot and then at Murdike. The training programme comes to a close at Karachi and each of these sessions is conducted by officers of the Musa company.

In the days to come the sea route would be the most preferred for terrorists. It is impossible to man the entire sea and hence in this regard, intelligence and coordination becomes the key. In addition to this there is also a dire need to introduce hi-tech technology to aid the Intelligence Bureau. The reason why Intelligence, technology and coordination becomes crucial is because 90 per cent of the world trade is sea based and it is impossible to man each and every vessel on the sea. The smaller ones in particular pose the maximum danger.