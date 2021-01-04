Is New Year celebration allowed in Bangalore: Here are the rules

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Jan 04: Finally, the wait is over as one can board a train to the airport halt station from Monday. The most interesting part is, the ticket fares will not cost you more than Rs 15.

E Vijaya, Chief Public Relations Officer and Deputy General Manager,

South Western Railways (SWR), said, "It will be a 10-rupee ticket from Bengaluru city (Majestic) to Kempegowda Airport halt on a direct route, while it will cost Rs 15 from Majestic to Airport halt via Bengaluru Cantonment stations."

It can be seen that this will be the cheapest mode of transport to reach the airport. Currently, one has to pay around Rs 270 to travel in a Vayu Vajra, and a cab fare is between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000.

However, one needs to board a shuttle service from the halt station to the airport terminal while taking a train.

As per the train schedule, the trains will be available on six days, except Sundays. The (06269/06270) train will depart from Bengaluru Cantt. at 5:55 pm and reach Kempegowda halt station at 6:50 pm with a one-minute stoppage.

Passengers can board this train from Bengaluru East, Baiyyappanahalli, Channasandra, Yelahanka, Bettahalsoor and Dodjala. Train No 06279/06280 will leave Yeshwanthpur at 8:30 am and reach airport halt by 9.17 am.

From the airport, the train will leave the airport halt station at 8:21 am, with stops at Dodjala, Bettahalsoor, Yelahanka, Kodigehalli, Lottegolahali and terminate at Yeshwanthpur at 9.25 am. Another train will leave the airport halt at 6.43 pm and reach Bengaluru city at 8.20 pm. The DEMU trains will have a composition of 16 cars.

Trains towards KIA

Majestic: 4:45 am, KIA-5:50 am

Yelahanka: 7 am, KIA-7:20 am

Yeshwanthpur: 8:30 am, KIA-9:17 am

Cantonment: 5:55 pm, KIA-6:50 am

Majestic: 9 pm, KIA-10:05 pm

Trains from KIA

KIA-6:22 am, Yelahanka - 6:50 am

KIA-7:45 am, Cantonment-8:50 am

KIA-8:21 am, Yeshwanthpur-9:25 am

KIA-6:43 pm, Majestic-8:20 pm

KIA-10:37 pm, Majestic-11:55 pm