With just a word, Rahul Gandhi questions Centre over MP's Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project

    New Delhi, July 11: In a new attack to the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday seemed to have questioned the government over its claim that the 750 megawatt (MW) Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project in Madhya Pradesh as Asia's largest.

    Rahul Gandhi

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, which the government has also said will reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year, to the nation through a video conference.

    PM Modi inaugurates Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh via video conference

    Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president posted a tweet with just one word and tagged Prime Minister's Office on the social media page.

    "Asatyagrahi!" Gandhi posted.

    In Hindi, the word means someone who practises the policy of satyagraha or insists on the truth.

    Prior to Rahul Gandhi's opinion, the chief of Karnataka Congress unit DK Shivakumar sought clarification from the Union power minister over the government's claim, saying that a 2,000 MW solar plant already exists in Pavagada of Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

    In a series of tweets, the Karnataka Congress Chief said, "BJP Central Govt is claiming today that it inaugurated Asia's Largest Solar Plant of 750 MW at Rewa, MP. What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?".

    "The unique thing about the 2000 MW Pavagada Mega Solar Park was that not a single acre of land was acquired from the farmers. All 13,000 acres have been leased from the farmers who are being given yearly rent. Karnataka model of Renewable Energy was accepted as the best in India," he said in another post.

    Earlier, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted about the "world's largest solar park at Pavagada."

    "India Takes Lead in Clean Energy: World's largest solar park at Pavagada in Karnataka is now operational. Generating 2050 MW of clean energy, the park is located on land leased from farmers, utilising the drought-hit area & adding to farmers' income," Goyal had tweeted on January 19, 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
