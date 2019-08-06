With J&K, Ladakh being made UTs, history text books would need a quick re-write

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: Two major decisions were made on Monday. One was to scrap Article 370 and the other to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

As a result of which Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be two UTs. These decisions would bring about a lot of changes in the state.

One major task ahead for the entire country would be to implement these changes in the history books. The chapters on Jammu and Kashmir would need to be re-written to show it as a Union Territory. Details such as how the Constitution and Flag for J&K ceased to exist after the scrapping of Article 370 would also need to be detailed in the text books.

Further, instead of 29 states, books would need to mention the same the 28 and in the case of UTs, the number would now be nine instead of 7.

The redrawing of the map would also have to take place. There would be some changes to the maps after the boundaries of J&K and Ladakh will be redrawn.

Changes in the IAS and IPS sector would also need to be effected. Owing to this change the J&K cadre for the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service will have to be scrapped. The civil service cadre would be part of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGUMT) cadre.

In addition to this, since Section 370 has been scrapped, the state will not have a separate flag. Earlier both the State and National Flag were hoisted side by side. The red flag of Jammu and Kashmir had three stripes, representing the three regions of the erstwhile state- Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The plough on the flag represented the farmer. The flag was made the official one by state constituent assembly in 192