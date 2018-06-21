English

With his parents blessings, he became a terrorist only for 3 hours

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Adil Ahmad Lone decided to join a terrorist group. He walked up to his parents, sought their permission, which was duly granted. However his stint with terrorism lasted three hours.

    With his parents blessings, he became a terrorist only for 3 hours
    Image for representational purpose only

    Lone, a resident of Tral was killed along with two others- Danish Khaliq, a local and Qasim, a Pakistani. The encounter took place in Tral, where the three terrorists were gunned down by security forces.

    Lone (22), the son of a truck driver was an engineering student. He however dropped out of the college at Dehradun. The 22 year was linked with terrorists, but on Tuesday, he was given his first major assignment.

    At the funeral that was attended by a large number of persons, his mother was heard telling people about how he had come home to seek their permission. He came home, told us about his plans. He then took a shower, after which we gave him sweets. He then visited the local Mosque, where he offered prayers before he set out, she was also heard telling the people.

    When the encounter began, he along with his accomplices took shelter inside a house in the Hayuna village. They were however killed in quick time by the security forces. According to the officers, he was being handled by one Muddasir, who is part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

    Read more about:

    terrorist adil ahmad lone terrorism

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue