With his parents blessings, he became a terrorist only for 3 hours

Adil Ahmad Lone decided to join a terrorist group. He walked up to his parents, sought their permission, which was duly granted. However his stint with terrorism lasted three hours.

Lone, a resident of Tral was killed along with two others- Danish Khaliq, a local and Qasim, a Pakistani. The encounter took place in Tral, where the three terrorists were gunned down by security forces.

Lone (22), the son of a truck driver was an engineering student. He however dropped out of the college at Dehradun. The 22 year was linked with terrorists, but on Tuesday, he was given his first major assignment.

At the funeral that was attended by a large number of persons, his mother was heard telling people about how he had come home to seek their permission. He came home, told us about his plans. He then took a shower, after which we gave him sweets. He then visited the local Mosque, where he offered prayers before he set out, she was also heard telling the people.

When the encounter began, he along with his accomplices took shelter inside a house in the Hayuna village. They were however killed in quick time by the security forces. According to the officers, he was being handled by one Muddasir, who is part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

