With Gujarat reporting 1,144 COVID-19 cases in single-day, CM says situation better than in Kerala

Gujarat reporting 1,144 COVID-19 cases in single-day, CM says situation better than in Kerala

Ahmedabad, July 30: Gujarat reported 1,144 COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to over 59,000 cases. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a visit to Rajkot and Vadodara on Wednesday said that the state had fewer fresh cases than Kerala on Tuesday and ranked 12 in the total number of cases in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Rajkot, Rupani said, "I am happy to share that thanks to cooperation of people from all walks of life, we are controlling corona situation very well. Almost 50,000 cases are reported every day in India. Kerala, which had around 15 to 20 days ago, was claiming that corona had been controlled fully."

Vijay Rupani was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim and Principal Secretary Jayanti Ravi during his visit to Rajkot and Vadodara on Wednesday to take stock of coronavirus situation.

For the first time, all 33 districts of the state reported cases in a single day and 10 new cases were recorded in persons who were from outside the state.

Rupani also said that Gujarat, which used to report the second highest number of daily cases in the country after Maharashtra, has now managed to climb down to the 12th position. "At one point, the mortality rate in Gujarat was seven per cent, the highest in India. We managed to bring it down to four per cent. Our recovery rate has also climbed to 74 per cent, which is as good as one gets," said Rupani.

While the number of fresh cases reported in Gujarat on Tuesday was lower than that in Kerala, the state tally in Gujarat is 58,159 with 2,393 deaths. Kerala had, however, reported total 20,894 cases and 67 deaths as of Tuesday.

On July 29, Kerala dashboard reflected 903 new cases with one death. For the month of July, the state has not reported more than 5 deaths on any given day and have also seen nine days when not a single death was recorded.

Meanwhile, Surat on Wednesday reported 291 cases and 11 deaths while Ahmedabad recorded 152 new cases and five deaths. The municipal corporation-area containing districts of Rajkot and Gandhinagar reported 80 and 50 new cases taking the respective district tallies to 1,600 and 1,400.