With fake currency charge, Pak trying to create persona non grata case against Indian officials

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: Pakistan has claimed that the two officials that it had arrested and later released had fake currency on them.

India has denied this and says that Pakistan had held the officials up only to create a case of persona non grata.

The two officials who were arrested were released after India issued a strong demarche.

Tit for tat: ISI hand in disappearance of two Indian officials in Pakistan

They were handed over to the two Indian High Commission officials. Sources said that they were injury marks on the bodies of the two officials.

While the Pakistan media had initially said that the officials were arrested in a hit and run case, later it was claimed that they were in the possession of fake currency to the tune of Rs 10,000.

After the two officials were handed over to the Indian mission in Islamabad, they were subject to a medical test. There has been marked tensions between India and Pakistan of late.

Following the expulsion of 2 Pakistan officials from India on charges of espionage, the situation in Islamabad remains tense.

Indian officials in Pak high commission released, visible injuries noticed

The two Indian staffers posted at the Islamabad mission had stepped out on some work on Monday morning. When both the officials did not reach their destination, high commission officials informed both the foreign offices in New Delhi and Pakistan.

The Indian High Commission is finding it hard to resume normal functioning owing to aggressive surveillance of its officials by Pakistan. India, it may be recalled had registered a protest in the form of a note verbale to Pakistan. The behaviour of the officials of Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, India had said.

It may be recalled that India's Charge d' Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad by a motor cycle borne person suspected to be from the ISI.

The incident took place on June 4.

Sources tell OneIndia that this is clearly the handiwork of the ISI and is meant to avenge India's actions against its officials, who were caught trying to gather sensitive information about the movement of Indian troops.