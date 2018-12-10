With eye on 2019 polls, Modi to launch election campaign from Sonia Gandhi's turf Rae Bareli

  • search
    Lucknow, Dec 10: Soon after the results of five state assemblies are out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his aggressive election campaign for 2019 from Rae Bareli - the parliamentary constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

    Modi is expected to visit Rae Bareli later this month, in what will be his first trip as the Prime Minister to the constituency of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    The visit, which BJP sources said could happen after December 15, comes at a time when the BJP is trying to take the fight to both Congress bastions in Uttar Pradesh - Rae Bareli and party chief Rahul Gandhi's sitting seat of Amethi.

    In Rae Bareli, during his visit, Modi is slated to inspect the Rail Coach Factory and will also launch 900 new coaches manufactured in the factory. He will also hold a public rally in the district.

    The PM's visit will be significant politically as the BJP has for long been upping the ante especially in Amethi, with union minister and BJP's former candidate from the seat, Smriti Irani, visiting the constituency every few months.

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
