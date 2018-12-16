With eye on 2019, Modi to visit Sonia Gandhi's turf Rae Bareli today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday (December 16), to flag off the Humsafar Express.

He will also visit Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year.

Modi will land in Raebareli around 9.50 am and will be inspecting the rail coach factory. He will be flagging of more than 900 coaches from the rail coach factory here.

The prime minister is also expected to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore during the visit.

Around 11.30 am he will be flying to Prayagraj along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to oversee the preparations of Kumbh Mela.

The prime minister will be inaugurating a new airport complex at the Bamrauli Airport in presence of union civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu at 4.30 pm before leaving for Delhi.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has not visited her constituency Raebareli since April this month. Modi's visit to her constituency is seen as an attempt to outflank Congress party from their stronghold in the 2019 general elections.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also recently spent his MPLAD funds on development work in Raebareli.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Rae Bareli to oversee preparations for the visit. He also took a tour of the Rail Coach Factory in the district.

The prime minister's visit is being seen as a strategy of the BJP to pin the Congress leadership in their respective constituencies in the 2019 general election. Rae Bareli is represented in the Lok Sabha by former Congress chief and UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

PM Modi's visit was planned before the counting of votes polled in the five states was taken up on December 11, following which the Congress party threw out BJP governments in three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi is likely to visit Uttar Pradesh again on December 29 to issue a commemorative postal stamp on backward caste Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects in Ghazipur.

(with PTI inputs)