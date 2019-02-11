With 'EVM', lotus can bloom even in London and America: Shiv Sena

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 11: Estranged NDA ally Shiv Sena has once again attacked the saffron party over its doublespeak on its alliance with the Maharashtra-based party and its over-confidence that it can win maximum seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

    The Sena claimed the situation was grim in the state and wondered how could the BJP think of winning so many seats when the party-ruled state was staring at a slew of problems and the alliance talks with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party were still hanging fire.

    File Photo of Uddhav Thackeray

    The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday, claimed that several issues were plaguing the state at present.

    "If the BJP has electronic voting machines (EVMs) and over-confidence on its side, it can win all 48 seats in Maharashtra," the Marathi daily taunted.

    "The BJP's lotus can bloom even in London and the US, but it should tell why Ram temple has not been constructed so far," it said.

    The government has no solution for these issues, but it was sure of winning 43 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Marathi publication said.

    "Politics is given more importance than people's issues. The way dew sometimes turns into frost because of cold conditions, the minds of rulers have also frozen," it said.

    The Sena admitted that the issue of tie-up between the two parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was hanging fire.

    "But, such a situation has not been created by us. The BJP has sown the seeds of such a sin," the editorial said.

    It was referring to the BJP parting ways with the Sena ahead of the 2014 state Assembly elections.

    On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve had claimed that their party would win 43 seats, one more than in 2014, in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

    The Shiv Sena, which is currently a constituent of the NDA at the Centre and the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, had last year announced to go solo in all future elections.

    However, the BJP has time and again expressed confidence of stitching up a pre-poll alliance with the Sena.

    Maharashtra accounts for the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the country after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
