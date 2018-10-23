With elections in mind, BJYM to organise a three-day programme in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Oct 23: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is planning a big show in Hyderabad where not only 72 thousand office bearers of the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party will gather but it also plans a big rally in which around two lakh youths will participate. The programme will be inaugurated by Union home minister Rajnath Singh and the rally will be addressed by party president Amit Shah.

Ministers and party general secretaries to participate

The magnitude of the programme tell the real story. And participation of senior leadership in the programmes tell how important this Mahadhiveshan as besides Union home minister many top leaders of the BJP too will be party of this Mahadhiveshan. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways minister Piyush Goyal, petroleum minister Dharmebnra Pradhan, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal and general secretary in-charge of BJYM Muralidhar Rao will be participating in this programme.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Poonam Mahajan said that BJYM has been organising events throughout the year but this is such an event that any Yuva Morcha president would cherish to do as a president.

Road map for BJYM to be worked out

Mahajan said that it also has plans come out with a political resolution that will indicate the kind of road map the BJYM will be taking to for the victory of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The programme is organised in Telengana which is unique in the sense that for the first time any convention of Yuva Morcha is being held in South India. Moreover embassy and consulate generals too have been asked to send their youth representatives and some of the embassies have confirmed it also.

The rally is planned on October 28 at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad that seems very interesting as the BJP wants to blow the election bugle little early that too from Telengana where elections are scheduled on December 7, 2018. Sources said that the BJP not only wants to set the ball rolling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but also wants to enthuse workers and youths in the state as well. Party is not fully prepared for the state elections but this will energies its workers not in in Telengana but also in Andhra Pradesh. The result of this preparation can be reaped during Lok Sabha elections.

BJYM targeting the area BJP having scanty presence

Mahajan said, "Under our Millenium Voters Drive, the BJYM has been able to make 25 lakh new voters directly and this is a continuous process and we will continue with it by reaching out to students in university and colleges that has helped us to expand our base as well.'

There were some more rallies that BJYM organised but most interestingly all these rallies or focus of Yuva Morcha has been the areas where the presence of the BJP - the parent organisation is little scanty. It organised Bharat Jodo programme to answer to Bharata Todo gang, Chalo Kerala was also organised for 15 days in which thousands of workers from BJYM were reaching Kerala and then Chalo Kolkata was organised that culminated into a rally that was addressed by party president Amit Shah.

These programmes were organised in the area where party's presence is comparatively not very good. Now Hyderabad which is supposed to be pocket borough of AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi, the BJYM is taking a big challenge from his turf. But this will definitely help the organisation to expand its base and its seems a well planed strategy.