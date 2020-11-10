With early trends emerging, celebrations outside Tejashwi Yadav’s house

Patna, Nov 10: With the RJD taking a lead as per early trends, celebrations have already begun outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence. Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance led by the RJD.

The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.

Officials had said that the trends and results may be a bit delayed this time as the number of polling stations were increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515 to ensure social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a CSDS-Lokniti survey showed that the Grand Alliance would win 131 in the 243 member House in Bihar. The survey showed that the NDA would end up with 100 seats. In the case of the LJP, which walked out of the NDA before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the survey said it would end up winning 4 seats. The party had contested 130 seats.

The poll survey said that the 10 lakh job promise by the RJD helped the Grand Alliance in a big way. Half the traditional BJP voters chose the JD(U) and this worked in favour of the RJD, the poll survey showed.

The CSDS-Lokniti conucted surveys in two phases before the polls began and also during the three phases of the elections. The pre-poll survey showed that the Grand Alliance was expected to bag 32 per cent of the votes. However the alliance gained impressively with a likelihood of getting around 39 per cent of the vote share in the post poll surveys. The NDA on the other hand which was expected to bag 38 per cent of the vote share ended up with 36 per cent in the post poll findings.

In terms of CM candidate, Yadav was the most popular choice with 40 per cent of the people supporting him. In the pre-poll survey only 27 per cent had supported him. In the case of Nitish Kumar 31 per cent supported him in the pre-poll rating. However in the post poll rating his number was up to 36 per cent the survey suggested. Just 5 per cent rooted for Chirag Paswan of the LJP, the survey also suggested.

The major election issues were development, unemployment, inflation, poverty and education. At 29 per cent, development remained the key issue during the election.