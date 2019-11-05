With Cyclone Bulbul brewing in Bay of Bengal, India braces for 7th Hurricane

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Nov 05: Yet another Cyclone is in the pipeline and this one is named as Cyclone Bulbul which will rise in the Bay of Bengal and will be the seventh cyclone of 2019 which will affect India. The Cyclone is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 06, the MeT Centre said.

The warning comes a fortnight after six people were killed in rain that battered the state under the impact of a low pressure area. Under the impact of the fresh depression, several parts of coastal Odisha are expected to receive rain from November 8 which is likely to intensify, the MeT Centre said.

As per private weather agency SkyMet, the system is likely to head towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast. Usually, in the month of October, the Cyclones usually head towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. Later in the month of November, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are vulnerable to these cyclones. Specifically, the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts are more prone to cyclones. Finally, in the month of December, the Cyclones impact the Tamil Nadu region.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Bulbul will be the third cyclone in the Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Pabuk and Fani. We are already on par with 2018 when a record of seven Cyclones was made

Cyclone Pabuk was formed in the first week of January 2019 and it then lashed Andaman and Nicobar Islands and recurved towards Myanmar.

Whereas Cyclone Fani was formed in the first week of May 2019 and impacted the state of Odisha. It further impacted East and Northeast India inclusive of Kolkata.

Until now four cyclones have already been formed in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Vayu, Cyclone Hikka, Cyclone Kyarr and now Cyclone Maha.