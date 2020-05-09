  • search
    With COVID-19 cases rising, AIIMS chief rushed to Gujarat

    New Delhi, May 09: The Chief of the AIIMS has been rushed to Gujarat as the number of cases in the state continue to rise.

    The AIIMS chief took a special flight on the instructions of Home Minister, Amit Shah. He visited a hospital in Ahmedabad and interacted with the doctors there. He also imparted advise on how to go about the situation.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the AIIMS chief, Dr. Randeep Guleria, who is a a pulmonologist, and Dr, Manish Sureja, from the AIIMS department of medicine, left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force flight last evening, following instructions from the Home Minister.

    They are also expected to meet, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani.

      With 7,402 cases which include 449 deaths, Gujarat has the second highest number of cases after Maharastra. There were at least 390 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

