With BSP-SP challenge in UP, BJP set to make major changes

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: Will Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi. There is speculation rife that in the wake of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP may shift some of its key candidates out of the state.

While the BJP is yet to finalise its list of candidates, there is talk that Rajnath Singh may be asked to contest the Gautambuddh Nagar seat in Delhi. The seat is currently represented by Union Culture Minister, Mahesh Sharma.

In other changes, the BJP is likely to ask Hema Malini to contest from Fatepur Sikri as there is anti-incumbency against the sitting MP, Chowdhary Babulal. She is currently representing Mathura and sources say that she is not in favour of changing her constituency.

The Unnao seat could also witness a change and sources say that the party leadership is in talks with Uma Bharti to contest that seat. However the BJP may have to some amount of convincing as she had indicated recently that she would not be contesting the 2019 LS polls. The Unnao seat is currently represented by Sakshi Maharaj.

The BJP leadership is scheduled to meet on march 16 to begin the process to select the candidates. There would be a couple of meetings after that, following which the final list would be announced. Source say that in UP lies the big challenge and at least 30 to 40 per cent of its sitting MPs are likely to be changed.