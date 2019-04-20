  • search
Can NCP retain Baramati?
    With assets worth Rs 9, this person is poorest candidate in 2nd phase of LS polls

    New Delhi, Apr 20: With assets worth Rs 9, this person is the poorest candidate to contest in the 2nd phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Representational Image

    Shrivenkateshwar Maha Swamiji is contesting from Bijapur in Karnataka on a Hindustan Janata Party ticket. He says he has movable assets worth Rs 9, while his immovable assets are nil.

    Second on this list is Sreejith P R contesting as an independent from Wayanad. He has assets worth Rs 120. Johnson Vasant Kolhapure contesting as an independent from the Pune seat is third on the list. He has declared assets worth Rs 2017.

    Which party has the richest candidates:

    There are 392(25 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 81(84 per cent) out of 97 candidates from BJP, 74(82 per cent) out of 90 candidates from INC, 9(90 per cent) out of 10 candidates from SP, 10(53 per cent) candidates from CPI(M), 12(13 per cent) candidates from BSP, 9(41 per cent) candidates from SHS and 7(70 per cent) out of 10 candidates from NCP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase III election is Rs. 2.95 crores.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 97 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.01 crores, 90 INC candidates is Rs 10.96 crores, 92 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.22 crore, 22 SHS candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 crores, 19 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.76 crore, 10 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 48.49 crores, 10 SP candidates have average assets worth Rs 28.52 crores,and 9 AITC candidates have average assets of Rs 4.93 crores.

    assets karnataka lok sabha elections 2019

