With assets worth Rs 5,10,38,16,566, Jagan Reddy is richest minister in Andhra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, June 26: There are 17 ministers who have declared pending criminal cases in the new Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly. Out of the 26 ministers analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 23 are crorepatis.

There are 9 ministers with serious criminal cases pending against them. The average assets of the ministers is Rs 35.25 crore.

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is the richest with assets worth Rs 510.38 crore. Second on this list is Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, with assets worth Rs 130 crore. Mekapati Goutham Reddy is third with Rs 61 crore worth of assets. Jagan has declared moveable assets worth Rs 4,43,48,37,267 and immoveable assets to the tune of Rs 66,89,79,299. His total assets stand at Rs 5,10,38,16,566.

A total of 12(46%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 14 (54%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 70 years.

Out of 26 ministers, 3 are women.