With annual income of Rs 111.4 lakh, Karnataka has the richest MLAs

New Delhi, Sep 17: The average annual income of 3,145 sitting MLAs is Rs.24.59 Lakhs. 711 MLAs in Southern Region have the highest average annual income worth Rs. 51.99 Lakhs, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Highlights:

614 MLAs in Eastern Region have the lowest average annual income worth Rs. 8.53 Lakhs.

Karnataka's 203 MLAs analysed have the highest average annual income of Rs. 111.4 Lakhs, followed by Maharashtra's 256 MLAs analysed with average annual income of Rs. 43.4 Lakhs.

63 MLAs analysed of Chhattisgarh State Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs. 5.4 Lakhs, followed by 72 MLAs analysed of Jharkhand with average annual income of Rs. 7.4 Lakhs.

Out of 3145 MLAs analysed, 55(2%) MLAs have not given their profession in their affidavit.

771(25%) out of 3145 MLAs have declared business as their profession, and 758(24%) MLAs as an agriculturist/ farmer.

397(13%) MLAs who have declared their profession as agriculture/farming and business have the highest average annual income of Rs. 57.81 Lakhs.

MLAs under real estate business and Acting/Filmmaking profession category each comprise only 1% of the total MLAs analysed. Nevertheless, they are among the top 4 highest paid profession categories with an average annual income of Rs. 39.69 Lakhs and Rs. 28.48 Lakhs respectively.

Housewife, teacher, pensioner, and lawyer are among the least paid profession categories.

1052(33%) MLAs have declared educational qualification to be between 5th Pass to 12th pass, have an average annual income of Rs. 31. 03 Lakhs.

1997(63%) MLAs have declared educational qualification as graduate and above, have an average annual income of Rs. 20.87 Lakhs

Among those MLAs who have declared their income, 139 MLAs with 8th pass as their educational qualification have average annual self-income worth Rs. 89.88 lakhs.

MLAs who have declared themselves to be illiterate have an average annual self-income of Rs. 9. 31 Lakhs

1402 MLAs have declared their age to be between 25-50 years, have an average annual income of Rs. 18.25 Lakhs. 1727 MLAs have declared their age to be between 51-80 years, have an average annual income of Rs. 29.32 Lakhs.

11 MLAs have declared their age to be between 81- 90 years, have an average annual income of Rs. 87.71 Lakhs whereas 2 MLAs have declared their age to be above 90 years, have an average annual income of Rs. 60.91 Lakhs.

Only 258(8%) MLAs are women. On an average a male MLA annual self- income is Rs. 25.85 lakhs, whereas for a female MLA, it is Rs. 10. 53 Lakhs.