With an eye on economic revival, here is what will function after May17

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: Shopping malls, saloons, religious, social and political gatherings will continue to remain barred once the lockdown comes to an end on May 17.

The States who have been asked by the Centre to give a blue-print by May 15 are likely to focus mostly on economic activity. There would also be limited transport as some states have said no to inter-state travel.

Next phase of lockdown: Revival of all economic activity, bar on social-religious gatherings

The colour coding of the zones are likely to remain the same. However this call would be taken by the states and not by the Centre as is the case now. Another key call would be on allowing the e-commerce platforms to deliver non-essentials.

Most states are unlikely to allow the resumption of barber services. The resumption of these services would remain closed in the red zones. However in the orange and green zones, they may be permitted subject to very strict norms.

Metro services are likely to resume in many states barring Maharashtra. In Delhi, it may be recalled that the CISF had prepared a standard operating procedure for the resumption of metro services.

Air India is likely to resume domestic travel from May 19 onwards to help stranded passengers reach their homes. While bookings are yet to begin, Air India is likely to make this service available first for the stranded passengers.

Those passengers who wish to go back home will have to pay for their own travel. The first phase would see flights taking off from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Chennai would have one flight from Kochi.

While Air India is keen on resuming services on the domestic circuit, they are waiting for a nod from the Civil Aviation Ministry. It may be recalled that the Ministry had indicated that the domestic flights could be included in the second schedule.

While most services would resume post May 17, malls are likely to remain shut and social and religious gatherings would continue to remain barred.

Another key change that would be witnessed is the change in containment zones. A new definition could come by Saturday and states would take the call on defining the red, orange and green zones. The zoning is currently done by the Union Health Ministry.

During the meeting of the PM with the CMs, several states had said that they should be allowed to define the zones.

Public transport would resume, stand alone shops would open and industrial activities would start post May 17, an official told OneIndia. On the travel front, people would be allowed to move between districts. Travel between states would also be allowed with travel passes. However the restrictions on travel in containment zones would continue, the official cited above said.

Lockdown 4.0 will be different from the other ones, says PM Modi

An official from Karnataka said that religious activities, social and political gatherings would remain barred. The official said that Karnataka would want inter-state travel, but with the 14 day quarantine norm. Schools would remain closed until June and a call on the re-opening would be taken after that.

However the thrust by all states would be to revive economic activity. We cannot continue with the lockdown in the existing manner, the official also said. Karnataka is also considering a proposal to open restaurants, gymnasiums and golf courses after May 17. A call on the metro services will also be take, the officer said.

The least relaxations could be expected in Maharashtra. The state is badly affected with COVID-19 and hence relaxations would be limited. While economic activity would resume in a large way, inter-district travel would not be allowed.

In Telangana, where the lockdown has already been extended to May 29, further relaxations are expected. In Bihar, the lockdown is expected to continue in a more stringent manner, as the cases are seeing an increase. Madhya Pradesh too could take a similar approach.