    With an apology, Mamata expresses shock at Modi's 'audacity'

    New Delhi, May 05: Apologising for her delayed reaction to PM Modi's "bhrashtachari no. 1" comment on Rajiv Gandhi, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's audocity.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    "The comments made by 'Expiry PM' ModiJi against fmr PM Rajiv GandhiJi are very unfortunate. RajivJi dedicated himself & laid down his life for the motherland. I condemn the language used & the audacity of such a statement," she tweeted.

    PM Modi in a rally on Saturday had called the former prime minister as "corrupt no.1".

    Also Read 'Karma awaits you', Rahul hits back at PM over Bhrashtachari No. 1' remark at Rajiv Gandhi

    Accusing the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of attempting to tarnish his image over the Rafale issue, Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrastachari number 1' (corrupt number 1)".

    He claimed the Congress chief had admitted in an interview that his only aim is to tarnish the image of Modi.

    "By hurling abuses, you cannot dissolve the 50-long year of Modi's tapasya (struggle) in dust," the prime minister had said at Pratapgarh rally.

    "By tarnishing my image and by making me small, these people want to make an unstable and a weak government in the country," he had said.

