  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With an aim to cap strength at 12.5 Lakh; Army plans to downsize 27,000 jawans

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The Army will now begin the major exercise of restructuring of the Army Headquarters as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved various proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters.

    Rajntha Singh approves re-organisation of Indian Army Headquarters
    File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    First GSL issued: India set to have a leaner, meaner Army

    There are nearly 1.75 lakh officers and soldiers deployed in organisations ranging from the Military Engineer Services, National Cadet Corps, Border Roads Organisation, Territorial Army and Sainik Schools to Assam Rifles, Rashtriya Rifles and Strategic Forces Command, all of which do not come under the regular Army.

    Always alert: How Indian Army was set to hit Pakistan

    The proposal aims to withdraw soldiers deployed in 'non-core activities' in such establishments. It has recommended the reduction in the Army workforce by about 27,000 soldiers as well as their restructuring for better efficiency and effectiveness, The Times Of India reported.

    The restructuring will take into account the future requirements and how to make the military lean and mean.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh indian army

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue