With an aim to cap strength at 12.5 Lakh; Army plans to downsize 27,000 jawans

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Army will now begin the major exercise of restructuring of the Army Headquarters as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved various proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters.

First GSL issued: India set to have a leaner, meaner Army

There are nearly 1.75 lakh officers and soldiers deployed in organisations ranging from the Military Engineer Services, National Cadet Corps, Border Roads Organisation, Territorial Army and Sainik Schools to Assam Rifles, Rashtriya Rifles and Strategic Forces Command, all of which do not come under the regular Army.

Always alert: How Indian Army was set to hit Pakistan

The proposal aims to withdraw soldiers deployed in 'non-core activities' in such establishments. It has recommended the reduction in the Army workforce by about 27,000 soldiers as well as their restructuring for better efficiency and effectiveness, The Times Of India reported.

The restructuring will take into account the future requirements and how to make the military lean and mean.