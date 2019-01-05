With Ajay Maken’s resignation as DPCC chief, Congress-AAP alliance likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 5: Senior Congress leaders and former Union minister Ajay Maken resigned from the post of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation. With this the resignation saga of Maken has come to an end but why the matter has lingered on so much and finally it was accepted. Because this will now pave the way of the Congress' alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

Actually former DPCC chief wanted to resign from the post of president from very long but Rahul Gandhi did not want him to let go as he was doing very well in the city but there was one issue on which Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken had different views. Maken was not ready to have any relations with Aam Aadmi Party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections while Rahul wants and alliance in Delhi.

The Congress leadership wanted him to agree on this but Maken was of the view that this may help the alliance defeating the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections but will also destroy the party in the state as it had been the case in many other states.

This is to tell that the Congress and AAP wanted to contest Lok Sabha elections in Delhi as an alliance partner with the Congress contesting on three seats while the AAP on four seats. The AAP was preparing in this manner as some of its leaders are in touch with the Congress leadership.

Both the parties feel that in a triangular contest, the Bharatiya Janata Party might manage to win all seven seats. So knowing the fact, leaders of both the parties planned to forge an alliance for which Maken was the biggest hurdle. So when Maken realised that now it is not possible for him to stall this alliance, he decided to resign.

However, when the Congress president did not accept resignation of Maken last time, AAP declared in-charge on all the seven seats of Delhi who later will be turned into candidates. Now the negotiation for seats will start as the Congress president wants to stop the BJP coming to power at the Centre at any cost.