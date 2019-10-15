With Air quality dropping, how Delhi plans to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal lauded plans to hold eco-friendly Diwali celebrations in the city in view of the poor air quality during winters.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the Delhi government would hold a mega laser show on the eve of Diwali and appeal to the people to follow the ban on bursting of crackers on the festival.

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on October 27.

Diwali 2019: Sivakasi ready with green crackers

"It's an excellent attempt to promote community level celebrations for Diwali with Mega Laser Show/electronic displays to discourage use of crackers. It's a welcome step to combat air pollution in the city," Baijal tweeted after holding the meeting on eco-friendly Diwali celebrations.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and officials of Delhi Police, Tourism department, New Delhi Municipal Council and New Delhi district administration.

The national capital's air quality remained "poor" on Friday and is likely to slip into the "very poor" category by Sunday, officials said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 208, which falls in the "poor" category.

Diwali 2019: Green crackers to be available in markets this season

The city experienced poor air quality for the first time this season on Thursday, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

Various measures are being taken by the concerned agencies to tackle worsening air quality. Delhi government has announced implementation of odd-even vehicle rationing scheme on November 4-15, in view of the pollution.