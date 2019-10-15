  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With Air quality dropping, how Delhi plans to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal lauded plans to hold eco-friendly Diwali celebrations in the city in view of the poor air quality during winters.

    Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the Delhi government would hold a mega laser show on the eve of Diwali and appeal to the people to follow the ban on bursting of crackers on the festival.

    With Air quality dropping, how Delhi plans to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali

    The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on October 27.

    Diwali 2019: Sivakasi ready with green crackers

    "It's an excellent attempt to promote community level celebrations for Diwali with Mega Laser Show/electronic displays to discourage use of crackers. It's a welcome step to combat air pollution in the city," Baijal tweeted after holding the meeting on eco-friendly Diwali celebrations.

    The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and officials of Delhi Police, Tourism department, New Delhi Municipal Council and New Delhi district administration.

    The national capital's air quality remained "poor" on Friday and is likely to slip into the "very poor" category by Sunday, officials said.

    The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 208, which falls in the "poor" category.

    Diwali 2019: Green crackers to be available in markets this season

    The city experienced poor air quality for the first time this season on Thursday, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

    Various measures are being taken by the concerned agencies to tackle worsening air quality. Delhi government has announced implementation of odd-even vehicle rationing scheme on November 4-15, in view of the pollution.

    More DIWALI News

    Read more about:

    diwali firecrackers delhi air pollution eco friendly diwali

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue