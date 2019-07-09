With a wafer thin majority, here are the options for the BJP in Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 09: The BJP has decided to play the wait and watch game in Karnataka. The party has indicated that it would make its next move only after the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Kumar takes a decision on the resignations of 13 MLAs.

If the resignations of the 13 MLAs is accepted, the effective strength of the House falls from 224 to 211. In such a scenario, the magic number is. 106 and the BJP has 105 on its own. However with the support of the two Independent MLAs, the BJP's strength goes up to 107, which means it would have a wafer thin majority.

BJP sources in Karnataka tell OneIndia that their leaders would meet to chalk out the next course of action. However any move will be planned only after the Speaker takes a decision, the source also said.

Karnataka crisis: All eyes on Speaker

Further the BJP would ask the Governor to call on H D Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the house. The source further added that whatever decision would be taken, it would be by B S Yeddyurappa. The party's central leadership has decided to keep away from the developments and let the state leadership handle the issue.