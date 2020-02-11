With a thank you to Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal to take oath on Valentines Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in on February 14 as the chief minister of Delhi for the 3rd time.

Following his party's astounding victory, Kejriwal took to Twitter and thanked the people of Delhi. He also thanked Delhi, his wife and Lord Hanuman. Heartfelt thanks to the people of Delhi for giving us so much of love to their son. Today Delhites have given birth to new politics, politics of work. This is the victory of India, Jai Hind, Kejriwal also said in the tweet.

He also said that this is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve the people for the next five years.

As AAP leads in 58 seats, Lt Guv Anil Baijal dissolves Delhi Assembly

Kejriwal is likely to take oath on February 14, which is Valentines Day. While Manish Sisodia is likely to continue as the deputy CM, some reports indicate that Raghav Chadha will be the next finance minister of Delhi.