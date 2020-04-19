  • search
Coronavirus
    With a poem, Delhi cops urges people to follow lockdown

    New Delhi, Apr 19: When the country is battling with the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds to deaths and thousands of positive cases, polices are one of them who are being hailed as forefront warriors. Inspector Suhaib Farooqui is also among them but this time he penned down a poem in a bid to inspire people to follow lockdown.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The Station House Officer (SHO) of New Delhi's South Avenue Police Station, Inspector Suhaib Farooqui enjoys reading and writing poetry in his free time.

    His poetry titled ''Hai Waqt yeh Inquilab, Corona Se Jung hai" advises citizens to stay indoors and take precautions to be safe from the coronavirus. The poem is making rounds on social media and is widely liked and shared by the netizens.

    Farooqui appeals to people to wear a mask, stay at their home and only step out in case of an emergency, through his poem.

    While reciting a few lines of his poem, Farooqui told ANI, "It is a very crucial time for the nation. We need to spread awareness among people and boost their morale and confidence. Keeping this in mind, I wrote a small poem that got viral on social media and people have liked it."

    Farooqui was widely appreciated for his poem on social media and people are downloading and sharing it. He urged people to support the corona warriors and strictly follow lockdown restrictions.

    Farooqui urged people to support the corona warriors and strictly follow lockdown restrictions. "We are fighting at the front, you fight while staying home. Pray for us," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
