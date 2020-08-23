With 69,239 infection count in last 24 hours, India registers 30,44,941 coronavirus cases so far

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 23: The number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday crossed the 30-lakh mark after the country earlier in the day reported its highest single-day spike of 69,239 cases.

The total death toll stands at 56,706, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The COVID19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated, according to Ministry of Health.

Globally, covid-19 deaths worldwide passed 800,000 as cases rose to more than 23 million. There are roughly ten vaccine candidates for novel Coronavirus, most of them being developed by big pharmaceutical companies, that are creating the maximum buzz around the world.

But Coronavirus vaccines are being developed all across the globe, in dozens of countries including Cuba, North Korea, Taiwan among others.