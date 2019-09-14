  • search
    With 600 sea specialists, how capable is the JeM of striking India through the waters

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said last week that they had received intelligence inputs suggesting that the Jaish-e-Mohammad is training its members to carry out underwater attacks. He, however, said that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to thwart such attacks.

    This is the second time in two years that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has sounded an alert regarding a seaborne attack by the JeM. Last year, the IB had said that a group of terrorists are waiting near the Leepa Valley, Dudhnihal and Kel to infiltrate into India.

    The JeM has 600 sea specialists to carry out waterborne attacks. A majority of its strength from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which has a strong maritime terror network.

    It may be recalled that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the al-Shahbab came together in 2011. The coming together of these two outfits was specifically to spruce up their maritime capabilities.

    Investigations conducted have revealed that the pirates from Somalia who are dominant on Indian waters were sponsored by the al-Shahbab group which is linked to the Al-Qaeda.

    Maritime capabilities of terror groups:

    • Lashkar-e-Tayiba: High-speed recreational boats, scuba diving equipment, water scooters.
    • Al Qaeda: Capable of underwater strikes by its suicide squad. Heavily dependant on Lashkar-e-Tayiba for equipment.
    • Jaish-e-Mohammad: Armed with 600 sea specialists, coordinates with Lashkar-e-Tayiba for equipment.
    • Jemmah Islamiah: Attempted an attack on a US vessel in Singapore, the groups are equipped with speed boats also known as suicide boats.
    • Abu Sayaaf: Bombed the Super Ferry in 2004 that killed 100. High level of experience on the sea, but still uses wooden boats loaded with machine guns.

