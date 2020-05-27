  • search
    With 6,387 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh-mark; death toll at 4,337

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: With 6,387 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark on Wednesday.

    India's tollay tally now stands at 1,51,767. This number includes the 4,337 people who have lost their lives and 64,425 people who have been treated and discharged.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The number of Covid-19 cases that are "unassigned" to any state has quadrupled over the past week to 2,970 due to the increase in the inter-state movement of people. Only nine states in the country have a caseload that is higher than that number.

    Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continued to report a rise in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra's tally of has reached 54,758 and the death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 1,792.

    Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR removes price cap of Rs 4,500 for COVID-19 tests

    The number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra are now doubling over a period of 14 days unlike every three days earlier and the death rate has been brought down to 3.25% from 7.6% in April.

    Tamil Nadu is inching towards the 18,000-mark with 17,728 cases and the southern state's death toll is at 127, data shows. In Gujarat, 915 people have died and 14,821 people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes the disease.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 on the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, billed as the gold standard for detecting the Covid-19.

    States have been given a free hand to negotiate with the approved laboratories and fix the cost of Covid-19 testing.

