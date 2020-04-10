With 5 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 infected so far in Mumbai’s Dharavi

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 10: Five more people, including two who returned from the last month's religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the tally in the Asia's largest slum to 22.

Among the five two are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar, while the other, aged 31, is a resident of the Kalyanwadi locality.

Two people who figure in the list of police who returned from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat's event at its headquarters in Nizamuddin, Delhi) were also found positive," said a senior BMC official.

He said one of them was a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar, while the other is from PMGP colony.

Ensure complete lockdown in Dharavi, MP urges Maha CM

"Both were already quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex and have been now taken to hospital," he said.

According to the civic body, the entire slum cluster has been completely shut down as people were coming out in large numbers to shop for essential items.

The slum has so far reported 22 Covid-19 positive cases, including three fatalities.