With 46,964 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 81 lakh; active cases remain below 6 lakh

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 01: According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 81,84,083 on Sunday, 1 November, with a single-day spike of 46,964 cases.

The ministry data also stated that with 470 new deaths on Saturday, the death toll has mounted to 1,22,111.

The total number of active cases and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively.

Ten states and UTs - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh - account for 85 per cent of the total deaths, according to the health ministry.